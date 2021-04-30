Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 57,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olin by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

