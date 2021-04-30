Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $143.86 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Omnicell by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.