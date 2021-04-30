OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 6,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. OMRON has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

