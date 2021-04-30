OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMRNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. OMRON has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

