One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,301 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. 23,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

