One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 260 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded up $29.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,604.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,554.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $957.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

