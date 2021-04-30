One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 11.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. 466,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

