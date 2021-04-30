ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,227. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

