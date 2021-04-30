OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post sales of $3.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.10 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $134.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

