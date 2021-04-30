Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $397.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00329161 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

