OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 50,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 70,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

