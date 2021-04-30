Oppenheimer Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,473. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

