Oppenheimer Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,982 shares of company stock worth $11,906,198. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.