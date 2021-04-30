Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.12 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.03, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

