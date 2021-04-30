Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $318.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,913. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.75. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $216.10 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.