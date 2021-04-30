Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.
BIDU stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
