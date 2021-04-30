Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

