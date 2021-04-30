Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $17.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $93.52 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.