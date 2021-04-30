Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $272.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

