Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

V stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

