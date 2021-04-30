Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) Short Interest Up 285.7% in April

Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OPMC remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Optimum Care has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere.

