OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 160.4% in April

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 23,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

