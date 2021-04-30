OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.