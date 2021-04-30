Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $69.33.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock worth $2,901,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.