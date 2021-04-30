Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.