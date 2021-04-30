Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $286.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.12. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

