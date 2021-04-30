Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

BHF opened at $47.10 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

