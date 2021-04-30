Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Avista by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

