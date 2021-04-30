Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

EGHT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

