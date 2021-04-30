Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,366. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.43 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.27.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

