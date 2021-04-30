Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,847 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

