Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 374 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 38.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

NYSE CE opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

