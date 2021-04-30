Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

PEAK opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

