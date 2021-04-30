Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

