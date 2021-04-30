Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,199 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

