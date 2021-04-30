Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stake Lifted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 302.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Origin Bancorp comprises about 2.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

OBNK stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

