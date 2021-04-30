OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $224.94 million and $1.55 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

