ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,500 shares, an increase of 288.2% from the March 31st total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,381.9 days.

ORIX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. ORIX has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

