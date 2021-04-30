ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,500 shares, an increase of 288.2% from the March 31st total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,381.9 days.
ORIX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. ORIX has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
About ORIX
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.