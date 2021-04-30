Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 11,972 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $291.46. 40,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

