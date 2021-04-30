Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.58. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

