Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BWA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,905. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

