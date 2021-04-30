Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,670 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,428. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

