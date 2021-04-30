Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $220.82. 61,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

