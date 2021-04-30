Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.