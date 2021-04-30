Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.39, but opened at $127.25. Oshkosh shares last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 1,377 shares.

The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

