Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Össur hf. stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Össur hf. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Össur hf. Company Profile

Ã-ssur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

