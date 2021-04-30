Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OM opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 35.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

