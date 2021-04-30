Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of OVV stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,114. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.