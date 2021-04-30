Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.37.

OVV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

