Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 79,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

