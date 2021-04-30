Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.29. 516,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$36.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

